C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.49. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 20.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

