Chain Guardians (CGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.31 Million

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

