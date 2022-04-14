Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.41 and traded as high as C$7.23. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 797,690 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.27.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8837341 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.