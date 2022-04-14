ChatCoin Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $838,443.68 and approximately $29,122.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,966.60 or 1.00168752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059988 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.