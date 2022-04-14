Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $155.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.
Shares of CHKP opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.