Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 196.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ISRG stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.30. 46,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,848. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.20 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.03 and its 200-day moving average is $321.59.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
