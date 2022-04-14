Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $285,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

