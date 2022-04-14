Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $368,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $416.41. 9,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.66.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

