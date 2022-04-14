Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

