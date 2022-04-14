Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.27. 102,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,265. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

