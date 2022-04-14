Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AGCO by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 635,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

