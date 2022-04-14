Chesapeake Wealth Management Makes New $211,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.14. 25,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,803. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.88. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

