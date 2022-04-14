Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.50. 51,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,748. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.