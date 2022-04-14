Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 275 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.11. 218,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,933. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.