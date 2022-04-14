Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 462 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $188,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Tesla stock traded down $35.30 on Thursday, hitting $987.07. 890,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,685,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $991.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $923.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

