Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.50

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.50 and traded as high as C$14.80. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 9,683 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHW. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$243.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.0699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,878,665.75. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $397,355.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

