China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHCJY opened at $9.89 on Thursday. China CITIC Bank has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

