China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 83.2% in March

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $54.47 on Thursday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

