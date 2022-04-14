China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 1,933.5% from the March 15th total of 250,800 shares. Approximately 38.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 254,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.42% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

