China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. 567,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in China Xiangtai Food by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.