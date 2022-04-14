China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS CBGH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
