China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CBGH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

