Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 5,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00.

Shares of KDNY opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Chinook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.