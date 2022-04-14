Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11,192.12

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11,192.12 and traded as high as $12,144.48. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $12,144.48, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LDSVF. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11,204.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11,863.62.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

