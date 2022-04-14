Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

CHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.97. 362,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,221. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

