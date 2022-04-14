CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get CHS alerts:

NASDAQ:CHSCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,967. CHS has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.