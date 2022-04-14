CIBC Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $26.35.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

