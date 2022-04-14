CIBC Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

