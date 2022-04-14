CIBC Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 358,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,065. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$14.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0114388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 183,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,511.65. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and sold 58,122 shares valued at $596,074.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

