Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $5.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.45. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $258.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 45.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 34.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

