Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $419.38. 414,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cintas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

