Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.38. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 9,044 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $6,835,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company, focuses on the development and operation of cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Rye, New York.

