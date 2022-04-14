Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. 21,194,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,569,580. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

