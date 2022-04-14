Citigroup Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $152.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

