Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of C traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,194,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,569,580. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Citigroup by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 692,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.