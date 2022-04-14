Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.