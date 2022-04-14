Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 464,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

CFG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,473. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

