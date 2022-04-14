City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 242.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

City Developments stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Get City Developments alerts:

About City Developments (Get Rating)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.