Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 22,440 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 22,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $627,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 3,800 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,728.76.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

NYSE:YOU opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $259,680,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,265,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Clear Secure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

