Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearside Biomedical from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

CLSD opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

