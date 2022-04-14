Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

CLIM remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,092. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.