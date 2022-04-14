Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 75,189,022 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Get Clontarf Energy alerts:

Clontarf Energy Company Profile (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.