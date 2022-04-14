Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 75,189,022 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.
Clontarf Energy Company Profile (LON:CLON)
See Also
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.