Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 51,284 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $5,589,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $3,187,347.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

