Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.63. 4,066,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $5,589,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,707 shares of company stock valued at $62,842,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

