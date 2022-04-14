Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

