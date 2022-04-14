Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Update

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 72,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,288. Clover Leaf Capital has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $12,425,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,428,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,980,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,980,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

