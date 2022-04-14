Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 199,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,156,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

