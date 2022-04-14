Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Shares Up 3.5%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.38 and last traded at $155.38. 338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLPBF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

