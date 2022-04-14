Comparing Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Blockchain and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

This table compares Applied Blockchain and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextNav $760,000.00 951.57 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Blockchain and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextNav has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.62%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Applied Blockchain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats NextNav on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

