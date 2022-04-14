Comparing Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) & Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Digital Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.0% of Vince shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group -426.62% N/A -92.08% Vince -5.25% -26.81% -4.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Vince’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 2.04 -$32.36 million ($8.04) -0.14 Vince $219.87 million 0.48 -$65.65 million ($1.33) -6.58

Digital Brands Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vince. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Digital Brands Group and Vince, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Digital Brands Group (Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S. and in the selected international markets. The Direct-to-Consumer segment includes retail and outlet stores and its e-commerce business. The Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment distribute Rebecca Taylor and Parker brand products to international markets and directly to the consumer through their e-commerce platforms. The company was founded by Rea Laccone and Christopher LaPolice in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

