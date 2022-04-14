Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.37) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,950 ($25.41) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.67.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

